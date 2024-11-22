ETV Bharat / state

4 Held By Odisha Police From Gujarat In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have arrested four persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam reported from Jharsuguda district in the eastern state, a senior officer said on Thursday.

All the accused are residents of Surat district of Gujarat, he said.

“The arrest was made on the basis of a ‘digital arrest’ case registered on May 14, 2024 at Jharsuguda Sadar police station,” SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.