ETV Bharat / state

4 Held By Odisha Police From Gujarat In 'Digital Arrest' Scam

The Odisha Police have arrested four persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam

4 Held By Odisha Police From Gujarat In 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have arrested four persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam reported from Jharsuguda district in the eastern state, a senior officer said on Thursday.

All the accused are residents of Surat district of Gujarat, he said.

“The arrest was made on the basis of a ‘digital arrest’ case registered on May 14, 2024 at Jharsuguda Sadar police station,” SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

The accused posed as officials of a law enforcement agency and threatened an old man that his name appeared in a money laundering case, and stole Rs 34 lakh from him through online transactions in two phases, Parshottamdas said.

Jharsuguda police teams arrested them after investigating for the last five months, he said.

“We have recovered Rs 33 lakh (from the accused),” the SP said.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have arrested four persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a digital arrest scam reported from Jharsuguda district in the eastern state, a senior officer said on Thursday.

All the accused are residents of Surat district of Gujarat, he said.

“The arrest was made on the basis of a ‘digital arrest’ case registered on May 14, 2024 at Jharsuguda Sadar police station,” SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

The accused posed as officials of a law enforcement agency and threatened an old man that his name appeared in a money laundering case, and stole Rs 34 lakh from him through online transactions in two phases, Parshottamdas said.

Jharsuguda police teams arrested them after investigating for the last five months, he said.

“We have recovered Rs 33 lakh (from the accused),” the SP said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYBER FRAUDODISHA POLICEDIGITAL ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.