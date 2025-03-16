Four Youth Drown In Ganga, Bodies Of Three Retrieved in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur: Police with the help of NDRF and SDRF retrieved the bodies of three youth who drowned while bathing in Ganga river at Maharajpur.

Another youth, who was with the three deceased, is yet to be traced and a search operation to trace him is on. Police, NDRF and SDRF teams along with locals are searching for the youth. Rahul Singh (25), a resident of New Azad Nagar Satbari Road, who had gone to bathe in Ganga river on Holi with his friends Sumit (22), Mahendra Kushwaha alias Neeraj (24), Shivam Sahu (25), Priyanshu (21) and Rajkumar Yadav (24). All had arrived at the site on bikes. After partying on the banks of the river, the youth went for bathing in the river in front of Silvassa Plating area. During this time, Mahendra started making reels on his mobile phone and went deep into the water and started drowning.

Rahul, Sumit and Priyanshu tried to save Mahendra but also drowned. Rajkumar and Shivam were saved as they were bathing on the banks of the river. On hearing their screams, a woman who was grazing goats nearby tried to save the youth with the help of a stick but in vain. After being informed, police personnel along with teams of NDRF and SDRF reached the spot and fished out the bodies of Mahendra, Rahul and Priyanshu. As Sumit is yet to be traced, the search operation was resumed on Sunday morning to find it.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana met the family members of the deceased and consoled them. Rahul's father Kunwar Singh is retired from the Railways. The youth had joined a private company only three months ago. Mahendra, a resident of Shyam Nagar, Ganganagar, was the youngest among four sisters and two brothers in the family. He was a salesman in a company. Police personnel present on the spot said the three youth were swept away due to a strong current in the river.