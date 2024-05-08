ETV Bharat / state

4 Flyers Held with Rs 2.79 Cr Gold Hidden in Rectum at Bhubaneswar Airport

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

Gold worth Rs 2 crore was hidden in rectum of 4 flyers(ETV Bharat Picture)

In an attempt to avert getting caught, four passengers had concealed gold paste in their rectum. DRI officials recovered 12 capsules of gold paste from their possession at Bhubaneswar airport.

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested four passengers for allegedly carrying 3.77 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 2.79 crore, concealed in their rectum, at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

According to DRI officials, the four passengers had arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Dubai on May 6. While frisking the passengers, the officials became suspicious about the four and checked them properly. On further checking, metallic objects were detected in their rectum.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the four had attempted to smuggle gold paste by hiding it in their rectum so as to avert getting caught by anyone.

Officials recovered a total of 12 capsules containing gold paste from them. Heat treatment of the contraband resulted in the separation of the compound and gold weighing 3.77 kg, worth Rs, 2.79 crore, was recovered from them, officials said.

The four passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigations are underway.

A week ago, Rs 50 lakh was seized from a Delhi-bound passenger at Bhubaneswar airport. Acting on a tip-off DRI officials checked his baggage and found the cash. Later, the Income Tax officials seized the cash. Prior to which, Rs 75 lakh was seized from another passenger at the airport.

