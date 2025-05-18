4 Crushed To Death By Truck While Returning From Wedding In Rajasthan

Dungarpur: Four people were killed after a truck crushed them at a site where a jeep skidded off the road near a bus stand in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Pindwal Hilavdi bus stand in Sabla police station area of ​​the district. Raghuveer Singh, a police official from Sabla Police Station, said that the victims were returning in a jeep to Bodhigama after attending a wedding in Pindwal.

The jeep went out of control and skidded off the road near Pindwal Hilavdi bus stand, leaving many people injured. When people from the vicinity came running to help the injured and an ambulance reached the spot, a speeding truck coming from Sabla crushed the injured and the people who came to help them.

After this, the truck overturned on the already crashed jeep and the bike parked on the road. The ambulance that came to pick up the injured was also hit by the truck. Four people were crushed to death and at least eight people were injured. The injured have been admitted to Sagwara Hospital. Police are investigating the matter.