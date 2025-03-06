ETV Bharat / state

4 Cops Suspended On Charges Of Bribery Linked To Fake Call Centre Probe In Bhopal

Bhopal: Four policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), have been suspended for their alleged involvement in bribery to hush up the probe into the case of a fake call centre in Bhopal, officials said on Thursday.

An amount of Rs 5 lakh, allegedly taken as a bribe, has been recovered from one of the accused policemen, they said, adding that efforts were on to apprehend the accused.

An FIR was registered against Aishbagh SHO Jitendra Garhwal, assistant sub-inspectors Pawan Raghuvanshi and Manoj Singh and head constable Dharmendra Singh late Wednesday night, Bhopal (Zone 1) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Agarwal Dubey confirmed to PTI.

A person, Anshul Jain, hailing from MP's Tikamgarh district, who allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe, has also been charged under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, she said.

According to police, Raghuvanshi, in connivance with the three other accused policemen, had struck a deal of Rs 25 lakh for not naming a man, who ran a fake call centre which duped many people across the country as prime accused in the FIR.