4 TN Sanitation Workers Die After Train Hits Them In Palakkad

Palakkad: Four including two women died after being hit by Kerala Express in Shornur in the district. The deceased have been identified as Laxmanan, Valli, Rani and Laxmanan, from Tamil Nadu, who worked as contract sanitation workers with the railways.

The fatal accident took place near Shornur Bridge when they were removing garbage from the track. The bodies of the trio were found while a search for the fourth one was on in and around the Bharathapuzha River.