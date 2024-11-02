ETV Bharat / state

4 TN Sanitation Workers Die After Train Hits Them In Palakkad

The bodies of the trio were found while a search for the fourth one was on in and around the Bharathapuzha River.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Palakkad: Four including two women died after being hit by Kerala Express in Shornur in the district. The deceased have been identified as Laxmanan, Valli, Rani and Laxmanan, from Tamil Nadu, who worked as contract sanitation workers with the railways.

The fatal accident took place near Shornur Bridge when they were removing garbage from the track. The bodies of the trio were found while a search for the fourth one was on in and around the Bharathapuzha River.

Preliminary investigations hint at their unawareness of the approaching express train while at work.

Also Read:

  1. Chennai-Bodi Express Train Derails at Madurai Junction; None Injured
  2. Why Nepal Needs India to Run Its Passenger Trains

Palakkad: Four including two women died after being hit by Kerala Express in Shornur in the district. The deceased have been identified as Laxmanan, Valli, Rani and Laxmanan, from Tamil Nadu, who worked as contract sanitation workers with the railways.

The fatal accident took place near Shornur Bridge when they were removing garbage from the track. The bodies of the trio were found while a search for the fourth one was on in and around the Bharathapuzha River.

Preliminary investigations hint at their unawareness of the approaching express train while at work.

Also Read:

  1. Chennai-Bodi Express Train Derails at Madurai Junction; None Injured
  2. Why Nepal Needs India to Run Its Passenger Trains

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA EXPRESSMIGRANT WORKERSCLEANING WORKERS DEATHINDIAN RAILWAYSFOUR DIES IN KERALA TRAIN ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.