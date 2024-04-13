4 Children Drown While Bathing in Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

4 Children Drown While Bathing in Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

A group of five children had gone for bathing in Ganga river. Four of them slipped into deep water and drowned while the youngest kid, who was near the shore managed to swim back.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Four children, aged seven to 10 years, drowned while taking bath in Ganga river in Jajmau area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Saturday. One kid managed to swim to the shore.

Two girls and three boys were bathing in the river when they suddenly slipped into deep water. They started drowning and shouted out for help. Seeing their plight, a five-year-old girl, Zainab Bano, who was the youngest in the group and was swimming close to the shore, somehow managed to get out of water and ran home to inform her parents.

On hearing about the incident the families ran to the spot and pulled out the four from water. They were taken to the nearby hospital, from where they were referred to Kashiram Chakeri in Kanpur. On reaching Kanpur hospital, all four were declared brought dead. Disturbed over the turn of events, the family members brought home the bodies without postmortem.

The incident has created a stir in the area. All the children were residents of Naikani in Gangaghat police station area of Unnao. The deceased have been identified as Raj Babu (7), Nazia Bano (10), Mohd. Nazir (10) and Riyaz (8).

On information from Kanpur Police, a team from Gangaghat police station reached the spot and spoke to the family members, who continued refusing to allow autopsy.

Circle Officer, Sonam said that five children had gone to bath in the Ganga river when four of them drowned. "The families of the deceased have not given permission for postmortem. We are trying to pacify them and convince them to allow postmortem," Sonam said.

Read more

  1. Four of Family Drown as Car Falls into River Following Tyre Burst
  2. Assam: 3 Drown in Brahmaputra River, 2 Bodies Recovered
  3. Telangana: 4 Youths Drown to Death While Bathing in River to Wash Off Holi Colours

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.