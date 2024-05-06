3rd-Yr Engineering Student Dies by Suicide at NIT Kozhikode Hostel

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Updated : May 6, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

3rd-Yr Engineering Student Dies by Suicide at NIT Kozhikode Hostel
Representative Photo (ETV Bharat/ File)

Police said a third-year student was found dead at NIT Kozhikode campus today. It seems that the student died by suicide but the reason as to why he took the drastic step is being investigated, an official said.

Kozhikode: A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kozhikode, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Yogeshwarnath Mothukuru, a third-year student of mechanical engineering, was a native of Maharashtra. Police are questioning his classmates and other boarders in this connection.

The student's family members have been informed and body has been shifted for post-mortem, an officer of the local police station said. Investigations are underway, he said. Prima facie it seems that the student jumped from his room early this morning, he added.

The incident comes three months after a student was found dead in the campus. Nidin Sharma, a second-year electrical engineering student from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide on February 15. Prior to which, on December 5, 2022, Yashwant (22), a native of Telangana, had also took to end his life.

Investigations revealed that extreme mental stress related to studies led them to take the drastic step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

