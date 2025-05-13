Haryana: 39 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Detained From Brick Kiln In Hisar

Hisar: Thirty-nine illegal Bangladeshi citizens were detained by Police from a brick kiln on Tosham road in Haryana’s Hisar on Monday. Hansi police station authorities investigating the matter said that the apprehended group of people are currently being questioned, as none of them provided valid documentation proving their identities.

The arrested individuals include 11 women, 14 men, and 14 children. The police said they acted upon information that more than two dozen Bangladeshi citizens were residing and working at a brick kiln on Tosham Road.

Entered India by illegally crossing the Border

During interrogation, it was revealed that all of them had come from Bangladesh by illegally crossing the international border. However, it could not be ascertained who helped them cross the border.

According to the Police, the immigrants will be sent to Delhi for the time being and then will be deported to Bangladesh, following procedures with regard to illegal immigrants.

The Haryana police said that they are continuously monitoring brick kilns and factories to check if there are any illegal immigrants.

Two weeks ago, the Mahendragarh district police detained fourteen Bangladeshi citizens who were working at a brick kiln there. The police investigation revealed that they had even made fake Aadhaar cards with West Bengal addresses.