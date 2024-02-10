38 Medical Students Suspended for Shooting Reels at GIMS Campus

Gadag (Karnataka): Thirty eight medical students have been suspended for 10 days for making reels on the campus of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). The suspension notice has been issued by GIMS director Dr. Basavaraja Bommanahalli on Saturday.

The incident surfaced after reels of medical students dancing to the tune of Hindi and Kannada songs at the district hospital corridor went viral on social media. After seeing the reels, netizens expressed their displeasure and criticised them over their commitment to duty.

GIMS director Bommanahalli said making reels in a hospital campus is a crime. "It is wrong for the students to behave in a way that makes patients uncomfortable. Among the 38 students, many have completed their MBBS course and are currently doing their housemanship at the hospital. Their postings will get delayed by 10 days following suspension. We have not given permission to make any kind of video in the campus. Appropriate action will be taken against all those who are involved in the incident," he said.

According to Bommanahalli, as soon as the matter came to their attention, the 38 students were called in for explanation. It has been learnt that the reels were shot during the celebrations that were held for some students who are set to complete their graduation soon. However, the hospital authorities had not given permission for such celebration,

A similar incident took place at the government hospital of Bharamasagar village in Chitradurga. A doctor made a reel of a pre-wedding shoot before performing an operation. After the video went viral, it was severely criticised by netizens. The doctor who shot the video was later terminated.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao posted the incident on his X handle and said that the doctor has been dismissed from service. "Government hospitals are for providing healthcare service to people and not for personal work. Such indiscipline from a doctor will not be tolerated," he tweeted.