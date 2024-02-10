38 Medical Students Suspended for Shooting Reels at GIMS Campus

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 12 hours ago

38 Medical Students Suspended for Shooting Reels at GIMS Campus

The students made reels of their dance performance during a pre-graduation celebration at GIMS campus. As the reels went viral on social media, netizens criticised the students for their behaviour. The director of GIMS has suspended 38 students for 10 days in this connection.

Gadag (Karnataka): Thirty eight medical students have been suspended for 10 days for making reels on the campus of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). The suspension notice has been issued by GIMS director Dr. Basavaraja Bommanahalli on Saturday.

The incident surfaced after reels of medical students dancing to the tune of Hindi and Kannada songs at the district hospital corridor went viral on social media. After seeing the reels, netizens expressed their displeasure and criticised them over their commitment to duty.

GIMS director Bommanahalli said making reels in a hospital campus is a crime. "It is wrong for the students to behave in a way that makes patients uncomfortable. Among the 38 students, many have completed their MBBS course and are currently doing their housemanship at the hospital. Their postings will get delayed by 10 days following suspension. We have not given permission to make any kind of video in the campus. Appropriate action will be taken against all those who are involved in the incident," he said.

According to Bommanahalli, as soon as the matter came to their attention, the 38 students were called in for explanation. It has been learnt that the reels were shot during the celebrations that were held for some students who are set to complete their graduation soon. However, the hospital authorities had not given permission for such celebration,

A similar incident took place at the government hospital of Bharamasagar village in Chitradurga. A doctor made a reel of a pre-wedding shoot before performing an operation. After the video went viral, it was severely criticised by netizens. The doctor who shot the video was later terminated.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao posted the incident on his X handle and said that the doctor has been dismissed from service. "Government hospitals are for providing healthcare service to people and not for personal work. Such indiscipline from a doctor will not be tolerated," he tweeted.

Read more

  1. Punjab Police Ban Pre-Wedding Shoots, Making Reels on Heritage Street
  2. Class V boy in UP dies while emulating life-saving technique in reels; accidentally hangs himself to death
  3. Class VI student dies in HP's Hamirpur after watching death escape videos on YouTube

TAGGED:

ReelsMedical StudentsGIMS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.