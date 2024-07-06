ETV Bharat / state

38 Injured As Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway In Uttar Pradesh

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

An official said that the bus bearing a Bihar registration number was on way from Bihar to New Delhi when the driver lost control and overturned at Ek Bazar Shukla police station area on Purvanchal Expressway early today morning leading to injuries to 38 passengers.

Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway In Uttar Pradesh
Bus Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway In Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Amethi: At least 38 passengers were injured after the bus they were on board overturned on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Saturday morning, an official said. The accident took place at Ek Bazar Shukla police station area on Purvanchal Expressway where the private bus bearing registration number BR 06 PF 4189 on way from Bihar to New Delhi overturned early today morning. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Musafirkhana Atul Singh said there were a total of 65 passengers in the bus at the time the accident took place. In the accident, 38 passengers in the bus were injured, he said. As soon as the bus overturned, there was chaos among the passengers. Locals after coming to know about the accident rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After receving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to CHC Jagdishpur for treatment where 17 passengers were referred them to a tertiary hospital for specialised treatment. There was no confirmation about any casualties.

While the actual cause of the accident is being probed, it is believed that the driver may have dozed off leading to the mishap.

Police have removed the bus from the road and cleared it for vehicular traffic.

