37 Suspected Cancer Cases Identified in Andhra Pradesh's Balabhadrapuram Village, 31 Teams Deployed

Rajamahendravaram/Bikkavolu: Alarm bells have been sounded in Balabhadrapuram village of Bikkavolu mandal in East Godavari district after health officials identified 37 people with symptoms of cancer during a door-to-door survey.

Following detailed reports published in Eenadu and ETV, the district administration has deployed 31 teams over the last two days to gather information on patients who are undergoing treatment, survivors, and those who have succumbed to the disease.

Expert teams reach village

Diagnostic tests will be conducted on Monday at Secretariat-3 under the supervision of GSL Hospital. Teams from Homi Bhabha Cancer Research Institute, Visakhapatnam, and government doctors specializing in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) have arrived to assist in the process. On Sunday, the Director of Health and Family Welfare inspected the medical camps and reviewed the situation with the doctors. Teams from Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College (Preventive Medicine) and 31 PHC doctors also participated in the fieldwork.

23 people currently undergoing treatment

According to officials, 69 cancer patients from the village received treatment through NTR Medical Service and Arogyasri in the last five years. Currently, 23 patients are undergoing treatment, 10 of whom are critically ill. Authorities are now collecting data on those treated at private hospitals to understand the full extent of the problem. Medical teams are visiting the families to gather detailed histories, including family background, food habits and current health conditions. SPM HOD Dr Sujatha informed that 2,803 households were visited and 8,830 people screened over the last two days.

MLA slams false reporting

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy expressed strong displeasure over what he called misleading reports submitted by local health officials. "Two days ago, local doctors claimed there were only six cancer cases. Now they have reported 23 cases based on NTR Medical Service reports. Why aren’t private hospital cases included?" he questioned.

Reddy criticized the method of data collection stating that untrained personnel cannot conduct meaningful cancer surveys. "Surveys should involve oncology experts to get factual reports. Asking common people confusing questions will not help," he warned. The MLA instructed officials to ensure that all suspected cases are screened and assured that a second round of survey will be conducted for accuracy.

Government promises stringent action

State Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav assured that the government is taking effective measures to prevent and control cancer. Speaking from Vijayawada, the minister said that door-to-door screening and medical camps are underway in Balabhadrapuram. "We have set a target of 4.10 crore cancer screening tests across the state, of which 1.20 crore have been completed. So far, 58,000 people have been identified with suspected symptoms and sent for early testing," he said.

Yadav revealed that most fatalities are due to oral, breast, and cervical cancers and the state is focusing on early detection and treatment of these. A new cancer centre will soon be opened in Kurnool to strengthen cancer care services. The minister further added that under NTR Medical Service, cancer patients will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.