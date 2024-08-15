36,000 More Vacancies to Be Filled, Says Haryana CM Saini on Independence Day

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said his government will soon fill 36,000 vacancies while stating the BJP dispensation has already provided 1.44 lakh jobs to youths on merit. In his Independence Day speech here, Saini further said the state government is committed to the economic and educational development of women and providing them with a safe environment.

Saini hoisted the national flag and extended greetings to people, and also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. He also laid a wreath at the war memorial, according to an official release. "The present state government has provided government jobs to 1.44 lakh youths based on merit. We will soon fill 36,000 more vacancies," said Saini.

Besides this, the government has secured jobs for 1.20 lakh employees working under outsourcing services and the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, he said. On the education front, Saini said 76 new colleges have been opened in the state, including 32 women's colleges. "Free education up to postgraduate level is provided to girls. As many as 5,105 daughters pursuing higher education abroad have been given loans totalling Rs 20.28 crore for education, with the Haryana government providing a five per cent interest subsidy," said Saini.

To enhance livelihood opportunities for women, one-third of ration depots have been allocated to women, he said while speaking about his government's works. Saini stated the state has set a goal to make two lakh women 'Lakhpati Didis' through various training programmes. "The first phase aims to make 62,000 women 'Lakhpati Didis'," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill to increase women's participation in democracy by providing 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies.

Similarly, Haryana has provided 50 per cent representation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, he said. Saini said the present state government has liberated people from fear, corruption, nepotism, regionalism causing inequality in development, and the issues of obtaining government jobs.

In his address, Saini said the Haryana government has increased the pension for freedom fighters and their widows to Rs 40,000 per month from July. It has been decided to give 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in Haryana government's direct recruitments, he said. "Haryana is known as a land of opportunities, potential, prosperity, and innovations. The state ranks second in contributing to the central food grain stock. Every second car running on the country's roads is manufactured in Haryana," he said.

He said Haryana has ensured equal development in every sector with the ethos of 'Haryana ek-Haryanvi ek'. To connect every district with national highways, 20 new national highways have been announced, with work completed on nine. In the past 10 years, Rs 40,000 crore have been invested for constructing 1,350 km of national highways, said Saini.

Speaking about the performance of Haryana sports persons, he said four out of six medals India won at the Paris Olympic Games, were won by Haryana players. The bronze medal-winning hockey team included three players from Haryana, he added. "We are developing ultra-modern sports infrastructure to provide players with training facilities that meet global standards," said the chief minister.