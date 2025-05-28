36 People Trapped Rescued As Roller Coaster Ride Stops Mid-Air At Amusement Park In Chennai

Chennai: A fun ride at an amusement park in Inchambakkam near Chennai in Tamil Nadu went awry on Tuesday night when a group of 36 people got trapped in the roller coaster ride mid-air due to a technical glitch, officials said.

The incident happened at the VGP amusement park in the East Coast Road area. According to fire and rescue services officials, all the stranded persons, including children and women, were rescued safely after a one-and-a-half-hour rescue operation.

“We were able to rescue all 36 persons, including 20 men and 16 women, by using two sky lifts. They are all safe,” District Fire Officer Loganathan said. There was total chaos when the ride that could revolve a full circle suddenly got stuck.

Initially, the amusement park management tried to rescue the people. However, since there was no equipment like a high lift for rescue, the fire department was informed. The fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the scene then got engaged in the rescue operation.

“We got a call at 7.20 pm that 36 people were stuck in a fun ride called ‘Top Gun’. After our initial attempts to rescue them with a ladder failed, we engaged two sky lifts to safely bring them down one by one,” Loganathan told reporters.

None among those rescued were injured, he said, adding that an ambulance was brought to the theme park to check their health status. “It is suspected that a mechanical fault left the giant ride stuck in midair,” he said.