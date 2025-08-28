35,000 Women Devotees Chant Atharvashirsha In Pune Ganapati Temple

Pune: "Om Namaste Ganpati... Om Gan Ganpati Namah... Morya, Morya..." reverberated at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Maharashtra's Pune when 35,000 women devotees chanted Atharvashirsha, a Upanishadic text dedicated to Lord Ganesha, on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi that fell on Thursday morning.

The 133rd year of the festival of the temple saw the attendance of MP Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with office bearers and activists.

"Best wishes to the people of the country as well as the state on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. This morning is very beautiful with such a large number of women gathered here to recite Atharvashirsha. We prayed at the feet of Bappa that whatever crisis may have befallen the country and the state may be removed and that every person may be happy and be blessed with good health," Pawar said.

This is the 40th year of reciting Atharvashirsha. (ETV Bharat)

Women devotees in traditional attire started congregating at the temple premises from midnight. This was the 40th year of reciting Atharvashirsha accompanied by the blowing of a conch shell. The event culminated with a grand aarti.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Traditionally, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha — the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and prosperity. For the next generation of students, Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a religious celebration; it is an opportunity to learn, grow, and embrace values that shape character and intellect.

Women devotees chant Atharvashirsha at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir. (ETV Bharat)

Ganesh Chaturthi's importance lies in celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, god of wisdom, and patron of new beginnings. It fosters spiritual devotion, family bonds, and community unity, historically serving as a platform to unite people during the Indian freedom movement.

The festival emphasises spiritual growth, prosperity, and wisdom, while also promoting environmental awareness now through eco-friendly practices like the use of clay idols instead of the plaster of Paris ones used earlier.