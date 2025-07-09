35-Year-Old Woman Gang Raped In Bengaluru, Three Accused Arrested

Bengaluru: Police have arrested three persons on charges of gang raping a 35-year-old woman and then looting money and valuables from her here on Monday.

The matter came to light after the survivor, who works at a private company, lodged a complaint at Parappana Agrahara police station on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case, launched an investigation and arrested the three accused identified as Raghu, Kenchegowda and Madesh. All three are residents of Hebbagodi area, police said.

Parappana Agrahara police station (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place on July 7 at a house in Doddanagamangala Layout. In the evening, officials revealed, the three accused followed the woman on a two-wheeler while she was going to her friend's house. The trio then entered the house of the woman's friend and threatened her and her friend of dire consequences and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Following this, the culprits extorted Rs 20,000 from her and also forced her to deposit money in a betting app wallet. Moreover, they robbed furniture in the house, along with a fridge and washing machine, and two mobile phones, the police said.

"The accused were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. An investigation is underway to find out if any criminal cases have been registered against them in any other police station in the past," said a senior police official, adding that the accused are being interrogated.