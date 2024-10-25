35 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak In Chennai School

Chennai: At least 35 students fainted following a suspected gas leak at Victory Metric Higher Secondary School on Village Street, Chennai. The incident occurred around noon on October 25 on the third floor of the three-storey building. The school, which houses over a thousand students, was struck by the unexpected gas leak, leading to several students losing consciousness.
The students were immediately taken to the Government General Hospital in Tiruvottiyur by ambulance. While some remain under medical supervision, others with mild symptoms received first aid and were discharged.
Rakshi, a student receiving treatment, said, “We noticed this gas smell for two days and informed the school administration, but no action was taken. Today, after inhaling the gas, I fainted, and the school advised me to drink water. Eventually, I was brought to the hospital.”
Kavitha, the mother of one affected student, expressed her concerns, saying, “The school informed me late. By the time I arrived, my daughter had already been taken to the hospital. The school administration should provide a clear explanation of what happened.”
Similarly, Shekhar, the father of three children studying at the school said, “The teacher informed me around noon that my daughter had fainted.”
Meanwhile, two female students from the school were shifted to Stanley Government Medical College Hospital for better treatment. The students, who are in grades VIII to X underwent X-ray, CT scan and lung function tests.
Stanley Hospital officials reported that test results were normal, with students initially experiencing shortness of breath. But now, their condition is stated to be stable and likely to be discharged after a day of observation.
