340 Kg Of ‘Unlabelled Meat’ Seized At Srinagar Airport, Trader’s Licence Suspended

Srinagar: Days after banning the trade of unlabelled food in Jammu and Kashmir, the Food Safety Department on Sunday seized 340 kilograms of unlabelled, packaged meat that had been flown into Srinagar via the airport.

The consignment, intended for a trader, was transported through Srinagar International Airport and bound for Aali Kadal in the city’s downtown area, but was intercepted following a tip-off from sales tax officials stationed at the airport.

“The meat was frozen but lacked any mandatory labelling. The packaging did not meet the labelling requirements mandated by food safety regulations. As a result, the trader’s licence has been suspended. A sample has also been collected for detailed testing, and further action will be initiated under the law,” said Yamin Un Nabi, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety.

The absence of labelling means that the origin, slaughter method, packaging date and preservatives used for the meat are unknown.

The food safety authorities launched a major crackdown on unlabelled meat and chicken in Jammu and Kashmir after rotten meat was discovered in Srinagar's Zakura in July. Two traders were booked by the Jammu and Kashmir police, while the licences of more than a dozen traders were suspended by the food safety department.

Following this exposé, the traders and sellers dumped the rotten meat in different parts of the Valley and stopped its transportation by the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, where it went undetected for years.

Nabi said that after the crackdown, the packaged and unlabelled meat transportation stopped in the Valley. “This trader used the air cargo to do so, but the coordination by sales tax officials and the food safety department ensured swift action,” Nabi said.