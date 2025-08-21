34 Years Later, Assam Court Acquits 38 Ex-ULFA Leaders In TADA Case

Guwahati: A special TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities) court in Guwahati on Wednesday acquitted 38 former leaders and members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), almost three decades after they were booked on charges of extortion and unlawful activities.

Those acquitted by the court include Arabinda Rajkhowa, Anup Chetia, Shashadhar Choudhury, Pradip Gogoi, Sunil Nath, Kalpajyoti Neog, Raju Baruah, Munin Nobis and Anadar Thakuria.

In 1991, a case was registered at Dispur Police Station (Case No. 1/1991) on charges of extortion, creating terror and other unlawful activities. But ten years later, it was converted into TADA Case (Case No. 43/2001). Soon, trial proceedings began in the same year and stretched for nearly 25 years before culminating in acquittal on Wednesday.

Of the 45 accused in the case, three including ULFA (Independent) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, are absconding, while four others have died over the years.

Reacting to the judgment, former ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia said, "The government could not produce valid documents, and hence we have been acquitted. We have full faith in the judicial system, and the verdict has given us immense satisfaction. We are committed to serving the nation and the people in a democratic way. Another TADA case still remains, in which 11-12 of our members have been named."

Former ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, who's heading the pro-talks faction of ULFA, expressed gratitude to the court and said, "Many of our comrades suffered financial and emotional hardships while waiting for justice. This verdict of the TADA court has ended that long wait, and we sincerely thank the court for delivering justice."

Notably, the pro-talks ULFA faction entered into a tripartite settlement with the Centre and Assam government in December 2023, which consequently led to its formal dissolution in early 2024.

Also Read

Headmaster Of Assam School Suspended For Quran Recitation In Morning Assembly Prayers