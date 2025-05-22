ETV Bharat / state

34 Dead As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Hit Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: At least 34 people have died in Uttar Pradesh due to severe weather events, including heavy rain and thunderstorms that swept across parts of the state on Wednesday night.

Taking immediate cognisance of the fatalities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday instructed officials in the affected districts to provide support to the bereaved families. The CM directed the officials to ensure appropriate medical care for the injured and disburse relief funds for losses of life, both human and animal, resulting from lightning, storms, and rain-related disasters.

Official data compiled from various districts indicate that the thirty-four deaths occurred across fifteen districts. Kasganj and Fatehpur each reported the highest number of casualties, with five deaths. Meerut and National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 4 deaths each, while Bulandshahr reported 3. Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Etawah, and Auraiya each reported two fatalities. Hathras, Firozabad, and Aligarh each reported one death. Additionally, lightning strikes claimed two lives each in Chitrakoot and Ambedkar Nagar.

The sudden shift in weather has caused widespread devastation in numerous districts. Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to visit the affected regions, conduct thorough surveys, and closely oversee the ongoing relief efforts.