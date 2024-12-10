34 Kids Taken Ill After Dinner In Chhattisgarh Ashram, One Dies

Bijapur: A Class 3 student died while 34 others were taken ill after they consumed dinner at an ashram in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-infested Bijapur.

The health of the children, who resided at Mata Rukmani Ashram, deteriorated after eating dinner on Sunday night. First, 27 children were admitted to the district hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea.

CMHO Dr. BR Pujari said one of these girls died and the numbers of sick children increased further. At present, all 34 children are admitted at the hospital. Eight among them are in the ICU.

Pujari said the doctors are constantly monitoring the condition of the children. A Malaria test of the children has been done. No trace of malaria, however, was found in their blood samples.

The decsaed girl has been identified as Shivani Telam. She was admitted in ICU and later was referred to Medical College in Jagdalpur on Monday night. Shivani who was on her way to the medical college died in Bhairamgarh in the mid way. She was a resident of Tumnar village. Her body has been kept at the mortuary of Bijapur District Hospital.



As many as 88 children had dinner at the ashram. After eating food, the children started vomiting and suffered from diarrhoea. Gradually, the number of sick children kept increasing.