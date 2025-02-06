33 Out Of 104 Indians Deported From US Arrive At Ahmedabad Airport

Ahmedabad: As many as 33 migrants out of the total 104, who were deported from the US, landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. The first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump government as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month. The local police are taking the deported people with them to their respective districts.

On Wednesday, 104 deportees landed in Amritsar including 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Speaking on the issue, Ahmedabad H Division's ACP R D Oza said that 33 people had come in the flight from Amritsar. They have been sent to their homes.

Preliminary investigation by IB

Ahmedabad Police provided security to them, took them to their homes and before arrangements were made to record his statement at the local LCB.

IB sleuths had preliminary talks with them. Local police gathered information about their passports and contact numbers were also collected by cops. Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls aged five and seven years, were among the deportees. After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Many Indians, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

Meanwhile, the Congress expressed sadness over "pictures of Indians getting handcuffed and humiliated" while being deported from the US and recalled that America had to express regret over the treatment meted out to Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade in 2013 after the then UPA government retaliated sharply.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday that the media kerfuffle over the deportation of illegal Indian migrants from the US obscures a few facts. "This is not the first such planeload, nor is it directly related to the ascent of @realDonaldTrump. There were 1,100 Indians deported in the previous fiscal year (ending September 2024), under Biden, not Trump. As of 2022, there were 725,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the US -- the third-largest group, outnumbered only by nationals of Mexico and El Salvador," the former diplomat said in a post on X.

"Since October 2020, US Customs and Border Protection officials have detained nearly 170,000 Indian migrants attempting to cross the border illegally from either Canada or Mexico. They are all subject to deportation," Tharoor added.