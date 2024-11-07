33 Fall Ill After Eating Sweet Dish in Mehsana

Mehsana: About 33 people complained of nausea and diarrhoea after eating the Gujarati sweet delicacy Topra Pak in Kolwada village of Bijapur taluka of Mehsana district. They have been discharged after treatment.

A community feast was organised on Tuesday for an event in a high school at Kolwada when after lunch, the excess sweet dishes were distributed to the Devi Pujak Samaj, which in turn offered it to 33 people on the following day. Sixteen of them vomited immediately after consuming the dish and were taken to the community health centre.

After receiving the report of a possible food poisoning a team from the district health department headed by the district health officer went to the spot and collected samples of Topra Pak for forensic examination. No casualties have been reported so far. A four-year-old child is being treated at Vadnagar Hospital.

In a related incident of food contamination, two women lost their lives and six others remain critically ill allegedly due to food poisoning in Mandipanka village, located in the Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district in Odisha. The victims reportedly fell sick after consuming a homemade paste made from mango kernels, known locally as 'takua'.

Both the deceased and those who were sick began feeling unwell shortly after eating the mango kernel paste. The family members and villagers immediately rushed all eight affected people to the Brahmanigaon Health Center for treatment. However, due to the severity of their condition, six patients were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur. Tragically, while one woman succumbed at the Brahmanigaon centre, the other died en route to Berhampur. Another patient has also been shifted to the ICU after her condition worsened.