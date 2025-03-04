ETV Bharat / state

33 Arms Surrendered In Five Manipur Districts

99 weapons comprising single barrel rifles, improvised mortars, pistols, IEDs, ammunition and war-like stores surrendered during a joint operation in the hill and valley districts of Manipur ( ANI )

Imphal: Thirty-three arms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by the public in five districts in strife-torn Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

The arm surrenders were made in the Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts, a senior officer said.

Notably, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has recently extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

Bhalla had, on February 2,0 urged the people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.