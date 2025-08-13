32-year-old Son's Murder By Father Comes To Light After Latter's Death After Two Years In Karnataka

Hassan: In a shocking sequence of events, the murder of a 32-year-old man by his own father came to light after the latter's death in Karnataka's Hassan. The killing was unearthed when the deceased's son did not turn up at his father's funeral.

The shocking episode has unfolded at Santbasavanahalli village in Alur taluk of the district. According to police sources, the alleged murderer named Gangadhar died in Santbasavanahalli village of Alur taluk in Hassan district on August 1. Following his death, his son Raghu did not turn up for his father's last rites and did not even come for the third day ritual. On August 11, his relatives became suspicious when Raghu was found missing for his father's 11th Day ritual.

According to the relatives, when they demanded that Raghu be called for the rituals, his mentally challenged brother Rupesh tried to evade the query. When Rupesh was pressured by the relatives about his brother's whereabouts, he spilled the beans about his murder by their own father.

Father Killed Son Over Money Dispute

As Rupesh revealed his brother's murder, the relatives informed the police, which along with the taluk administration excavated the remains amid tight security.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim Raghu, 32, son of deceased Gangadhar, was an employee in BMTC and had lost lakhs of rupees from cricket betting and gambling. Later, Raghu, who lost his job for some reason, came to his hometown where he reportedly used to torture his father for money to repay the debt.

Skeleton Found In Rain Water Harvesting Pit

According to investigators, on the fateful day, Gangadhar killed his son by beating him with a rod after the dispute with his son escalated. After killing his son, Gangadhar along with his son Rupesh, buried Raghu's body in the Rain Water Harvesting Pit behind the house to conceal the murder.

Raghu's maternal uncle Palaksha, said in a complaint to the Alur police that the accused Gangadhar had threatened Rupesh that he would kill him if he revealed the murder.

Following the complaint, the Alur police visited the spot and recovered the remains from the Rain Water Harvesting Pit and sent them to the district hospital for forensic tests. A case has been registered at the Alur police station and the investigation is ongoing. The shocking murder of the son by his own father has caused panic and shock among the locals.

Sakleshpur Assistant Commissioner Dr. Shruti said the FIR was registered at the police station four days ago. She said that the police had taken the statement of the victim's brother, who had revealed the murder.

“We have now handed over the remains to the KIMS forensic doctor. They will conduct a post-mortem examination and submit a report to the police. After this, the police will submit the final report."