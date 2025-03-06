ETV Bharat / state

32 More Arms Surrendered In 3 Manipur Districts

Imphal: A day before the ending of the extended deadline on Thursday for voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally held weapons in strife-torn Manipur, 32 more arms and ammunition were handed over in Churachandpur, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

The arms and ammunition were surrendered at the Commando unit, Lamlai, Porompat and Heingang police stations and the 7th Manipur Rifles battalion unit in Imphal East district on Wednesday, they said.

People also voluntarily handed over weapons to the authorities at the SP Churachandpur office and Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms till 4 PM on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

The administration also assured that no punitive action would be taken against those who surrendered their weapons within this period, emphasising that "this is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, the future of our youth, and the security of our society".