ETV Bharat / state

32 Killed In Landslides, Road Accidents In Last 15 Days In Uttarakhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Traffic was disrupted in many areas of the state as several roads were damaged due to heavy rainfall and landslides. Effort is on to repair some of the stretches and restore vehicular movement as soon as possible.

32 Killed In Landslides, Road Accidents In Last 15 Days In Uttarakhand
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Dehradun: Heavy downpour followed by landslides in Uttarakhand, has claimed 32 lives and injured 54 others in the last 15 days. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert cautioning people of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from July 2 to 5.

Rains have been lashing Uttarakhand since the onset of monsoon on June 29 triggering possibilities of a disaster-like situation in many parts of the state.

According to information received from the State Operations Centre, since June 15, five people have died and three others injured due to natural disaster during pre-monsoon while 18 houses were damaged. Also, 27 people were killed and 51 others injured in road accidents.

The weather office has once again issued a red alert for the next four days in many areas including Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

An orange alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal and a yellow alert in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag.

Traffic has been disrupted in many areas due to damaged roads. Four rural roads were damaged in Rudraprayag district, 10 in Bageshwar district, 6 in Dehradun district and 6 in Pithoragarh district. In Nainital district, 10 rural roads were damaged while work is underway to restore traffic on 2 damaged roads in Pauri Garhwal district, 12 roads in Chamoli district and 4 in Tehri district, officials said.

Read more

Rain And Cloudburst In Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

Dehradun: Heavy downpour followed by landslides in Uttarakhand, has claimed 32 lives and injured 54 others in the last 15 days. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert cautioning people of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from July 2 to 5.

Rains have been lashing Uttarakhand since the onset of monsoon on June 29 triggering possibilities of a disaster-like situation in many parts of the state.

According to information received from the State Operations Centre, since June 15, five people have died and three others injured due to natural disaster during pre-monsoon while 18 houses were damaged. Also, 27 people were killed and 51 others injured in road accidents.

The weather office has once again issued a red alert for the next four days in many areas including Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.

An orange alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal and a yellow alert in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag.

Traffic has been disrupted in many areas due to damaged roads. Four rural roads were damaged in Rudraprayag district, 10 in Bageshwar district, 6 in Dehradun district and 6 in Pithoragarh district. In Nainital district, 10 rural roads were damaged while work is underway to restore traffic on 2 damaged roads in Pauri Garhwal district, 12 roads in Chamoli district and 4 in Tehri district, officials said.

Read more

Rain And Cloudburst In Uttarakhand Disrupts Normal Life, But Douses Forest Fires

TAGGED:

32 KILLED IN LANDSLIDESRAINFALL AND LANDSLIDESLANDSLIDES IN UTTARAKHANDUTTARAKHAND RAINFALL LANDSLIDES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.