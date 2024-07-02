32 Killed In Landslides, Road Accidents In Last 15 Days In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Heavy downpour followed by landslides in Uttarakhand, has claimed 32 lives and injured 54 others in the last 15 days. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert cautioning people of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from July 2 to 5.

Rains have been lashing Uttarakhand since the onset of monsoon on June 29 triggering possibilities of a disaster-like situation in many parts of the state.

According to information received from the State Operations Centre, since June 15, five people have died and three others injured due to natural disaster during pre-monsoon while 18 houses were damaged. Also, 27 people were killed and 51 others injured in road accidents.

The weather office has once again issued a red alert for the next four days in many areas including Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar.