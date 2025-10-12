ETV Bharat / state

'Financial Fraud': 32 Cases Registered Against Jawed Habib, Son; Lookout Notice Issued

Sambhal: As many as 32 FIRs have been registered against celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib, his son Anos Habib and another person for allegedly defrauding investors by promising high returns.

On Sunday, Habib's lawyer Pawan Kumar met Sambhal Police and submitted medical papers citing his poor health. Habib, his son and associate have been accused of running a scheme under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC), and taking Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor after promising 50-70 per cent returns on Bitcoin purchases.

"They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming that it would yield high returns, but even after two-and-a-half years, none of the investors received their money back," Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had said earlier.

According to police, preliminary investigations estimate a financial fraud to the tune of Rs 5-7 crore. A lookout notice has been issued to prevent Habib and his family from leaving the country.