J&K: Banned Drugs Recovered In Rajouri, Peddlers Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 25, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

A team of police headed by Station House Officer, Rajouri, intercepted two youths near a children's park and recovered 3000 tablets of the banned drug tramadol hydrochloride from their possession following which the duo were arrested, a police spokesperson said.

Jammu: Two youths have been arrested in Jammu's Rajouri district following a recovery of a consignment of banned drugs from their possession, a police official said on Wednesday.

A team of police headed by Station House Officer, Rajouri, intercepted two youths near a children's park and recovered 3000 tablets of the banned drug tramadol hydrochloride from their possession following which the duo were arrested, a police spokesperson said.

The duo accused persons have been identified as Umar Malik and Mohd Arif of Rajouri. Notably, a formal criminal case under FIR No. 327/2024 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajouri.

Investigation linkages of instant NDPS recovery is going on, officials said. Police in Rajouri district have arrested dozens of narcotic peddlers in the last couple of months as they were found involved in the peddling of narcotics and banned drugs with recovery being made from their possession.

Under a zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, several notorious drug peddlers have also been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985 in the district.

The government has formulated and implemented the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under which it is taking sustained and coordinated action for arresting the problem of substance abuse among the youth across the country including UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 24.

This includes the launching of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. More than 91.5 lakh people in the UT have been reached out to including more than 6 lakh youth under the Abhiyan.

Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) supported by the Government are running in Jammu and Kashmir to provide treatment for drug victims and also to give services of preventive education, awareness generation, motivational counselling, detoxification/de-addiction.

Community-based Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI) Centres supported by the Government are running here to work with children below 18 to create awareness against drugs and teach them life skills. This was stated by Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, July 24.

