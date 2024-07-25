ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Banned Drugs Recovered In Rajouri, Peddlers Arrested

Police In Rajouri District Has Arrested Dozens Of Narcotic Peddlers In Last Couple Of Months ( Representative Photo )

Jammu: Two youths have been arrested in Jammu's Rajouri district following a recovery of a consignment of banned drugs from their possession, a police official said on Wednesday.

A team of police headed by Station House Officer, Rajouri, intercepted two youths near a children's park and recovered 3000 tablets of the banned drug tramadol hydrochloride from their possession following which the duo were arrested, a police spokesperson said.

The duo accused persons have been identified as Umar Malik and Mohd Arif of Rajouri. Notably, a formal criminal case under FIR No. 327/2024 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Rajouri.

Investigation linkages of instant NDPS recovery is going on, officials said. Police in Rajouri district have arrested dozens of narcotic peddlers in the last couple of months as they were found involved in the peddling of narcotics and banned drugs with recovery being made from their possession.

Under a zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse, several notorious drug peddlers have also been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985 in the district.