ETV Bharat / state

Only Men Allowed To Offer Water At 300-Yr-Old Neelkanth Mahadev Temple In Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): On the month of Sawan, the Shiva temples of Rajasthan's Jodhpur draw crowds of devotees among which, the 300-year-old Neelkanth Mahadev Temple on the bank of Fatehsagar record a huge footfall of visitors.

What makes Neelkanth Mahadev Temple different from others is that only men are allowed to perform 'Jalabhishek here. The Shivling faces the north direction and it is decked up only after the 'Abhishek'.

Priest Pandit Omprakash Dave said the uniqueness of this temple is that the Shivling is north-facing and only men can perform the 'Jalabhishek'. "It is believed that worshiping this Shivling brings wealth and a large number of devotees flock to this temple during the month of Sawan. This month, the temple is decorated in a special manner and likewise the Mahakaal Temple of Ujjain, the Shivling here is decorated after 'Abhishek'," Dave said.

During Sawan, there is a festive atmosphere here and on every Monday of the month, Lord Shiva is decorated with many types of substances. This time too, various kinds of decorations are done for the Shivling," Piyush Maharaj, another priest said.

Priests said as per the scriptures when a Shivling faces the north then worshipping it brings wealth and prosperity. At Neelkanth Mahadev temple, 'Mahasringar' is organised in Sawan. This temple was set up by the sages and saints who worshipped the Shivling during the times of kings and Maharajas. Since then, it is a tradition here that no woman can offer water to this north-facing Shivling.