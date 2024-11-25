300 Sovereigns Gold, Rs 1 Cr Cash Stolen From Kerala Businessman’s House

Kannur: Thieves robbed a Kerala businessman of 300 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash of Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Valapattanam area at the house of rice dealer KP Ashraf when no one was at home, they said. Ashraf and his family were away on a family trip to Madurai.

Police said that thieves took advantage of the absence of family members and committed the theft. “The cash and gold were kept in a locker, and a three-member gang broke into the house and committed the theft,” said a senior official.

After receiving the information, police sent a team of personnel along with a dog squad to the spot to collect the evidence. The official said the police had registered the case and launched a probe into the incident.

The businessman and his family left the residence last Tuesday (November 19) to meet a family friend in Madurai and found the crime when they returned on Sunday.

The family has accused some of its acquaintances of being responsible for the crime since they knew the exact location of the locker in a cupboard where the jewels were concealed.

“The key of the cupboard where the gold and money were kept was locked and kept in another cupboard, which was locked properly,” Jabir, Ashraf's brother-in-law, said.