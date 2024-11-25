ETV Bharat / state

300 Sovereigns Gold, Rs 1 Cr Cash Stolen From Kerala Businessman’s House

The incident took place in the Valapattanam area at the house of rice dealer KP Ashraf when no one was at home.

300 Sovereigns Gold, Rs 1 Cr Cash Stolen From Kerala Businessman’s House
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Kannur: Thieves robbed a Kerala businessman of 300 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash of Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Valapattanam area at the house of rice dealer KP Ashraf when no one was at home, they said. Ashraf and his family were away on a family trip to Madurai.

Police said that thieves took advantage of the absence of family members and committed the theft. “The cash and gold were kept in a locker, and a three-member gang broke into the house and committed the theft,” said a senior official.

Police said robbers took advantage of family members' absence to accomplish the robbery. "The cash and gold were kept in a locker, and a three-member gang broke into the house and decamped with the valuables,” said a senior official.

After receiving the information, police sent a team of personnel along with a dog squad to the spot to collect the evidence. The official said the police had registered the case and launched a probe into the incident.

The businessman and his family left the residence last Tuesday (November 19) to meet a family friend in Madurai and found the crime when they returned on Sunday.

The family has accused some of its acquaintances of being responsible for the crime since they knew the exact location of the locker in a cupboard where the jewels were concealed.

“The key of the cupboard where the gold and money were kept was locked and kept in another cupboard, which was locked properly,” Jabir, Ashraf's brother-in-law, said.

Read More

  1. Digital Arrest: Elderly Couple Duped Of Over ₹1 Crore By Man Impersonating CBI Officer In Rajasthan
  2. Gold Worth Rs 14.94 Crore Looted In Midnight Heist at SBI Bank In Telangana

Kannur: Thieves robbed a Kerala businessman of 300 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash of Rs 1 crore, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Valapattanam area at the house of rice dealer KP Ashraf when no one was at home, they said. Ashraf and his family were away on a family trip to Madurai.

Police said that thieves took advantage of the absence of family members and committed the theft. “The cash and gold were kept in a locker, and a three-member gang broke into the house and committed the theft,” said a senior official.

Police said robbers took advantage of family members' absence to accomplish the robbery. "The cash and gold were kept in a locker, and a three-member gang broke into the house and decamped with the valuables,” said a senior official.

After receiving the information, police sent a team of personnel along with a dog squad to the spot to collect the evidence. The official said the police had registered the case and launched a probe into the incident.

The businessman and his family left the residence last Tuesday (November 19) to meet a family friend in Madurai and found the crime when they returned on Sunday.

The family has accused some of its acquaintances of being responsible for the crime since they knew the exact location of the locker in a cupboard where the jewels were concealed.

“The key of the cupboard where the gold and money were kept was locked and kept in another cupboard, which was locked properly,” Jabir, Ashraf's brother-in-law, said.

Read More

  1. Digital Arrest: Elderly Couple Duped Of Over ₹1 Crore By Man Impersonating CBI Officer In Rajasthan
  2. Gold Worth Rs 14.94 Crore Looted In Midnight Heist at SBI Bank In Telangana

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANNURROBBERYVALAPATTANAMTHEFT AT KERALA BUSINESSMAN HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.