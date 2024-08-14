ETV Bharat / state

300 Robotic Surgeries In A Year At NIMS Hyderabad, Facility Available Free Of Cost For Poor | Read All Details Here

Hyderabad: Doctors at Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here have achieved the rare feat of performing up to 300 robotic-assisted surgeries (RAS) within a year of installing Da Vinci surgical robots.

These services are provided free of charge to poor patients covered under the Arogyashri government scheme and at a low cost to other patients. Previously limited to only a few private hospitals, these robotic services were launched in NIMS in August last year at a cost of around Rs 30 crore. As the cost of these is high compared to the cost of regular surgeries, they were not accessible to all. At NIMS, however, most of the services are provided to the poor.

Dr N. Bheerappa Nagari, Director NIMS said 20 doctors have received training in robotic treatments. “As the technology has helped us to reduce the post-operative hospital stay, doctors are able to attend more cases every day. This has also resulted in reduced waiting periods for surgeries, from months to few days," he said.