Why 300 Policemen Were Deployed For Security At This Haryana Wedding

Panchkula: A Dalit wedding in the Mouli village of Haryana was held under a full bandobast of nearly 300 police personnel. It was not due to the presence of any protected person in the event but highlights the growing challenges faced by Dalit communities in the country as social and cultural norms are often used to exclude them.
The family of the groom had to involve the police after some villagers stopped the procession of the groom for being a Dalit. Police said the wedding procession was escorted by a large contingent of police personnel, who provided security to the groom and his family.
“The police were deployed after some villagers protested the groom's decision to ride a horse during the wedding procession,” said an official.
The tradition of riding a horse is considered a symbol of pride and dignity, but the villagers who objected to the possession were not willing to accept this tradition being practised by a Dalit groom.
According to the police, the groom's carriage was stopped midway, prompting the groom’s family to call the police, who then escorted the procession, and the carriage entered the village under their watch.
“Some youths tried to create a ruckus, but we handled the situation firmly. We also got the video recording of the entire incident, which will likely be used as evidence in case of any future disputes,” said an official.
Raipur Rani Police Station SHO Somveer Dhaka said that the police administration conducted the wedding peacefully, and no untoward incident took place.
“The wedding was conducted as per the rituals, and the bride and groom were given a farewell amid heavy police security. There was a dispute in the village regarding the groom's horse riding, but the police administration conducted the wedding peacefully,” Dhaka said.
