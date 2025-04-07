ETV Bharat / state

Why 300 Policemen Were Deployed For Security At This Haryana Wedding

Panchkula: A Dalit wedding in the Mouli village of Haryana was held under a full bandobast of nearly 300 police personnel. It was not due to the presence of any protected person in the event but highlights the growing challenges faced by Dalit communities in the country as social and cultural norms are often used to exclude them.

The family of the groom had to involve the police after some villagers stopped the procession of the groom for being a Dalit. Police said the wedding procession was escorted by a large contingent of police personnel, who provided security to the groom and his family.

“The police were deployed after some villagers protested the groom's decision to ride a horse during the wedding procession,” said an official.

The tradition of riding a horse is considered a symbol of pride and dignity, but the villagers who objected to the possession were not willing to accept this tradition being practised by a Dalit groom.