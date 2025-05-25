300 Gram Gold Recovered From 4 Of 6 Kidnapped Saudi Returnees After Being Rescued By Cops In Moradabad

Moradabad: Moradabad Police have successfully removed 300 grams of gold from the stomach of four of the six youths, who were rescued from kidnappers, while they were returning to their hometown after their stay at Saudi Arabia. Two kidnappers were arrested and search is underway for four others who managed to escape, police said.

SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the youths, identified as Shane Mohammad Naveed, Zahid Ali, Alam, Mutallavi, Azharuddin and Zulfikar, are residents of Tanda Badli in Rampur district and work in Saudi Arabia. On Friday, they were returning to Delhi in a car when they were abducted by miscreants on a tip-off about gold hidden in their stomach, he said.

After rescuing them, police took them to the district hospital amid tight security. Ultrasound was conducted and gold was detected in the stomach of four of them, Alam, Mutallavi, Azharuddin and Zulfikar.

After feeding them ample food and laxatives, nine gold capsules weighing 25 grams each were passed out through stool. Doctors said a large number of gold capsules are still present in the stomach and attempts are on to recover those through enema.

"A case of gold smuggling was registered against them and they are currently admitted at the district hospital under the surveillance of police personnel. The Customs Department has also been informed about the case," the SP said.

Police said the youths had landed at Delhi Airport on Friday and left for their home in Rampur in a taxi. At the old toll plaza on the Moradabad-Lucknow highway, two persons in a car stopped their vehicle. They posed as officials of an investigation team and started searching their belongings.

Finding nothing in their luggage, the fake officers kidnapped the youths at gunpoint and brought them to a farm house on Ronda Road. The kidnappers suspected they had brought gold capsules from Saudi Arabia hidden in their stomach. Food and medicines were already stocked at the farm house. However, when they could not recover any gold, they started talking about ripping open their stomach. One of the youths managed to escape from their clutches and created a ruckus on the road. Villagers reached the spot and police were called.

The police caught two kidnappers in an encounter but four managed to escape. The two were injured and admitted to the district hospital for treatment. One of them is from Kashipur in Uttarakhand and the other from Rampur Doraha in Moradabad.