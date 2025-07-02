30 Years in Hiding: Terror Accused Arrested in Rayachoti After Long IB Surveillance

Rayachoti: The usually quiet town of Rayachoti was shaken on Monday after two men, who had been living in the area for three decades, were arrested on charges of being involved in several terrorist activities across South India. The accused brothers Abubakar Siddiqui and Mohammed Ali had been residing in the Kothapalli area, Annamayya District, under the guise of saree traders while allegedly plotting terror attacks.

According to the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the duo has a long history of involvement in terrorism-related cases, including:

The 1995 Chintadripet Hindu Munnani office bombing in Chennai

Parcel bomb attacks in the same year

Seven serial bomb blasts in 1999 across Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and parts of Kerala

The murder of Dr Aravinda Reddy in Vellore in 2012

The 2013 Malleswaram BJP office blast in Bengaluru

The foiled 2011 Madurai pipe bomb plot targeting BJP leader L.K. Advani during his Rath Yatra

Officials say at least 10 cases are pending against the two in Tamil Nadu, and the state government had declared a reward worth crores for information leading to their arrest.

Despite their background, the brothers managed to stay under the radar in Rayachoti for 30 years. They had married local women and blended into the community as simple businessmen. But intelligence agencies had not lost track.

For the past two months, IB officials had been stationed in Rayachoti, operating in disguise, including posing as street snack vendors, closely monitoring the suspects. The breakthrough came this week when, with assistance from the local police, both men were arrested and taken to Chennai.

During the raid on their rented homes, officials recovered literature and documents related to terrorist activities and ammunition. Explosives were also reportedly found and shifted to the District SP office for safe disposal.

On Tuesday, revenue and police officials jointly conducted a detailed inspection at the suspects’ residences in Kothapalli. A formal panchnama was carried out, and the homes were sealed following the seizure of materials. Locals expressed shock, with some noting that the families kept to themselves and rarely interacted with neighbours. The Annamayya district police have launched a thorough investigation into the case.

