30 Injured in 'Stone Pelting Holi' in Rajasthan's Bhiluda Village

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): The festival of Holi is played with colours and gulal across the country, but the unique and dangerous traditions of Holi are still being followed in the tribal-dominated Dungarpur district. Today, stone-pelting Holi was played in Bhiluda village on the day of Dhulandi. Here people pelted stones at each other instead of colour and gulal.

Doctor Yuvraj Singh Chauhan said that more than 30 people were injured. The injured were treated at a nearby hospital. On the occasion of Holi, thousands of people from nearby villages come together to watch the stone-pelting Holi of Bhiluda in Vagad.

As the evening approached, people from nearby villages, including Bhiluda, came out dancing to the beats of 'Dhol Kundi'. People gathered near Raghunathji temple of the village and danced to drum beats. Later, they went to the ground near the temple, the youths divided into two groups and then started the bloody Holi. People started throwing stones at each other. Many people suffered injuries on their hands, legs and head. This tradition has been followed for 100 years. During the stone pelting, many people tried to escape by hiding behind trees. More than 30 people were injured in 'Stone Pelting Holi' and were taken to the nearest hospital and treated.

At the same time, people from many villages remained sitting far away to watch the stone-pelting Holi. According to local resident Dinesh Bhatt, this tradition of stone pelting Holi has been played for 100 years, and the people of the village are following it even today. It is believed that if the blood of a person injured by a stone falls on the ground, there is no danger to the village and it flourishes with prosperity.