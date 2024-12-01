30 Crore Devotees Likley To Visit Ayodhya During Mahakumbh 2025, Says Champat Rai

Ayodhya: As Prayagraj gears up for the festivities of Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Ayodhya, which lies nearly 168 kms from the site of the largest peaceful congregation of pilgrims on earth, too expects footfall of 30 crore devotees during the time. The Maha Kumbh will take place from January 13 to February 26, spanning 45 days. To ensure smooth conduct of the event, the Prayagraj administration has bought special vehicles, suitable for all kinds of terrain.

General secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Champat Rai spoke of this possibility. "After the 'pran pratishta' of Ram Lalla, 70,000 to 80,000 people are visiting Ram Janmabhoomi every day. There is a sea change in Ayodhya in terms of accommodation and all other facilities nowadays. Rapid development of infrastructure has made smooth inflow of devotees possible now," Rai said.

He further said many devotees visiting the Sangam ghats in Prayagraj during Kumbh are also likely to travel to Ayodhya to take a holy dip Saryu and seek blessings from Ram Lalla. During Mahakumbh 2025, millions are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. “By visiting Prayagraj's temples, devotees will express their deep devotion to the faith. The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is set to begin with the Paush Purnima Snan (holy bath) on January 13, 2025, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, with the last bath on Mahashivratri,” Rai added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will not only set new benchmarks in cleanliness but will also embrace technology to present a "Digital Kumbh". Giving insights into the government's preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Adityanath also elaborated on the transformative changes Uttar Pradesh has witnessed over the past seven-and-a-half years.

He said this Maha Kumbh will not only be a clean and grand event but will also showcase a "Digital Kumbh", marking a blend of tradition and technology. "There was a time when Kumbh was synonymous with dirt, stampedes and chaos. The management of the Kumbh was often entrusted to individuals with little respect for faith, tradition, culture or heritage.

"However, with a sense of reverence for this heritage and the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the arrangements for Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019 earned UNESCO recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," he said.