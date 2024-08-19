ETV Bharat / state

3-Yr-Old Uttar Pradesh Girl Abducted 2 Days Ago, Recovered; Aunt, Acquaintance Held

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A three-year-old girl, abducted two days back from her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, was recovered by the police while she was being taken to Kolkata on Monday. The girl's aunt and her acquaintance have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The girl, a resident of a village under Sukhpura police station area in Ballia, went missing from her house on August 17. Despite searching for her in the nearby areas, her family could not trace her. Finally, the family members lodged a missing complaint at the police station alleging that she had been abducted.

Following which, a case was registered and a search operation was launched for her. On the basis of suspicion, the girl's aunt, Sapna Singh, was taken into custody for questioning but she tried to mislead the police by saying that the girl had gone to Benaras. However, on examining her call detail records, her location was found to be in Ramdahinpuram Tikhampur in Ballia for two days.

After which, police started inquiring the people of the area by showing the girl's photograph. Many of the locals said that they had seen the girl with a person. Police then activated its informer system and came to know that a person in Ramdahinpuram Tikhampur area was trying to take the girl to Kolkata and sell her there.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested Mohammad Raza, a resident of Domanpura under Sikandarpur police station area, and recovered the girl from him.