3-Yr-Old Tiger From Sariska Ventures Into Haryana For Second Time In 7 Months

Alwar (Rajasthan): A three-year-old male tiger from Sariska Tiger Reserve, ST-2303, has crossed the buffer range and reached the forests of Haryana's Rewari district after travelling 100 kilometres. This is for the second time in the last seven months that ST-2303 has travelled from Rajasthan's Alwar region to Haryana.
There are four tigers in Alwar buffer range of Sariska and three are cubs, aged over one-year old. Among them, tiger ST-2303 has separated from its mother and presently looking for a new territory in the neighbouring state. The existing area of the Alwar Buffer Range is becoming small for the seven tigers, resulting which, tigers are repeatedly crossing the border.
About seven months ago, tiger ST-2303 had left Sariska and reached the forests of Rewari in Haryana after crossing Khairthal, Kishangarhbas, Tijara, Tapukda and Bhiwadi. During that time, the forest staff took a lot of effort to tranquilise it. At that time, the forest workers had searched for the tiger in the fields on a JCB but were unsuccessful and the animal returned to Sariska via the same route.
However, five days back, tiger ST-2303 again crossed Sariska border and reached Rewari district of Haryana via Tijara and Mundawar after travelling 100 kilometres. Although 10 teams of forest workers have been deployed but the tiger could not be found.
According to forest officials, the main reason as to why the tiger could not be seen is that it travelled at night. Since it crossed the forests at night, it became difficult to spot it due to cotton and other crops growing in the fields. This time the tiger took another route, officials added.
Forest ranger Shankar Singh Shekhawat of Alwar Buffer Range of Sariska said tiger ST-2303 has reached the forests of Rewari district of Haryana for the second time in seven months. "The tiger's pugmarks have been found near the Sabi river in Haryana. Teams of around 25 forest workers of Sariska is engaged in searching for the tiger," Shekhawat said.
A wildlife doctor in Jaipur, Dr Arvind Mathur said the tiger is moving at a fast speed and at night. During the day, it remains hidden in the forest and fields, he said.
Officials said that the tiger will be tranquilised when it is in a comfortable condition as per the NTCA guidelines.
