3-Yr-Old Girl Severely Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Alwar, Second Incident In 12 Days

Alwar: Amid rising dog-bite incidents in Khairthal village of Rajasthan's Alwar district, a three-year-old girl was severely injured after being attacked by a stray dog.
The toddler, Janista, was playing outside her house in Shahpur village when a dog jumped upon her and pinned her to the ground. She suffered serious injuries on her head and eye. On hearing her screams, her family raced outside and rushed at the dog, who ran away.
After this, family members took the toddler to a hospital in Khairthal, where doctors referred her to Alwar district hospital after initial treatment.
The girl's uncle Mubarik said Janista was playing outside the house when she was attacked by the dog. Doctors of Khairthal hospital gave first-aid and advised the family to consult a surgeon, he said.
Dr Neha Sharma said the girl suffered wounds on her head and eye and was given an initial treatment at Khairthal hospital. Also, rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum jab were given to her, she said.
"It is essential to get dog bite wounds treated properly else it can lead to major infection. The parents of the child have been asked to consult a surgeon. If the surgeon says that the wounds need to be closed through surgical procedure then it has to be followed," Dr Sharma said.
Notably, 12 days ago a similar incident of dog attack took place in Khairthal village, where a seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs.
