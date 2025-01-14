ETV Bharat / state

3-Yr-Old Girl Severely Injured In Stray Dog Attack In Alwar, Second Incident In 12 Days

Alwar: Amid rising dog-bite incidents in Khairthal village of Rajasthan's Alwar district, a three-year-old girl was severely injured after being attacked by a stray dog.

The toddler, Janista, was playing outside her house in Shahpur village when a dog jumped upon her and pinned her to the ground. She suffered serious injuries on her head and eye. On hearing her screams, her family raced outside and rushed at the dog, who ran away.

After this, family members took the toddler to a hospital in Khairthal, where doctors referred her to Alwar district hospital after initial treatment.

The girl's uncle Mubarik said Janista was playing outside the house when she was attacked by the dog. Doctors of Khairthal hospital gave first-aid and advised the family to consult a surgeon, he said.