ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh; Police Register Case After Court's Intervention

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Friday. Despite the victim's efforts to file a complaint, the local police initially failed to take action. Following the court's intervention, a case was registered at the police station, and an investigation began.

According to the FIR registered in the police station, the incident took place on October 4 when the victim, accompanied by her sister, went to a vegetable market. While returning home around 8 pm, three youths intercepted them. When the victim resisted, the accused forcibly dragged her to the nearby railway station, where they gang-raped her.

The victim’s sister managed to escape and informed the police using a passerby's phone. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the accused had fled. The victim alleged that she narrated the incident to the Police Control Room and sought help from the commissioner’s office, but her pleas were ignored.