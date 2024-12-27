ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh; Police Register Case After Court's Intervention

Three youths allegedly gang-raped a woman in Lucknow. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Woman Gang-Raped Uttar Pradesh; Police Register Case After Court's Intervention
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 58 minutes ago

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Friday. Despite the victim's efforts to file a complaint, the local police initially failed to take action. Following the court's intervention, a case was registered at the police station, and an investigation began.

According to the FIR registered in the police station, the incident took place on October 4 when the victim, accompanied by her sister, went to a vegetable market. While returning home around 8 pm, three youths intercepted them. When the victim resisted, the accused forcibly dragged her to the nearby railway station, where they gang-raped her.

The victim’s sister managed to escape and informed the police using a passerby's phone. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the accused had fled. The victim alleged that she narrated the incident to the Police Control Room and sought help from the commissioner’s office, but her pleas were ignored.

Frustrated with the lack of action, the victim turned to the court and a case was registered two months after the incident. Inspector Rajesh Tripathi confirmed the case registration and assured that action would be taken on the basis of the evidence. An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Read More

  1. Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Gang Rape In MP, Say Police
  2. Meerut Youth Lures Haryana Woman With Fake Love, Gang-rape Her With Aides
  3. Cuttack Gangrape: Six Arrested For Assaulting And Blackmailing College Student

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the police said on Friday. Despite the victim's efforts to file a complaint, the local police initially failed to take action. Following the court's intervention, a case was registered at the police station, and an investigation began.

According to the FIR registered in the police station, the incident took place on October 4 when the victim, accompanied by her sister, went to a vegetable market. While returning home around 8 pm, three youths intercepted them. When the victim resisted, the accused forcibly dragged her to the nearby railway station, where they gang-raped her.

The victim’s sister managed to escape and informed the police using a passerby's phone. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the accused had fled. The victim alleged that she narrated the incident to the Police Control Room and sought help from the commissioner’s office, but her pleas were ignored.

Frustrated with the lack of action, the victim turned to the court and a case was registered two months after the incident. Inspector Rajesh Tripathi confirmed the case registration and assured that action would be taken on the basis of the evidence. An investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Read More

  1. Minor Girl Dies By Suicide After Gang Rape In MP, Say Police
  2. Meerut Youth Lures Haryana Woman With Fake Love, Gang-rape Her With Aides
  3. Cuttack Gangrape: Six Arrested For Assaulting And Blackmailing College Student
Last Updated : 58 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANG RAPE LUCKNOW GANG RAPED IN LUCKNOWLUCKNOW RAPE NEWSGANG RAPED NEWSGANG RAPE IN UTTAR PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.