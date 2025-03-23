ETV Bharat / state

3-Years-Old Bengaluru Girl Dies After Tree Falls On Moving Bike Amid Incessant Rains

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her amid heavy rain in the Pulakeshi Nagar area, located in Karnataka's Bengaluru city, on Saturday, police officials said.

The minor girl and her father, Satya, were crossing the road near Jeevanhalli, and a tree fell on the moving bike around 8 pm, police officials added. The girl suffered severe head injuries, was admitted to Bowring Hospital, and then succumbed to injuries without proper treatment, they added.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and personnel attached to Pulikeshi Nagar police station headed to the spot and removed the tree. A total of 30 trees have been uprooted, and 48 branches have fallen, posing a significant risk to public safety, they added.