ETV Bharat / state

3-Years-Old Bengaluru Girl Dies After Tree Falls On Moving Bike Amid Incessant Rains

The minor girl and her father, who were on a bike, were crossing the road and a tree suddenly fell on her on Saturday evening.

3-Years-Old Bengaluru Girl Dies After Tree Falls On Moving Bike Amid Incessant Rains
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 23, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her amid heavy rain in the Pulakeshi Nagar area, located in Karnataka's Bengaluru city, on Saturday, police officials said.

The minor girl and her father, Satya, were crossing the road near Jeevanhalli, and a tree fell on the moving bike around 8 pm, police officials added. The girl suffered severe head injuries, was admitted to Bowring Hospital, and then succumbed to injuries without proper treatment, they added.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and personnel attached to Pulikeshi Nagar police station headed to the spot and removed the tree. A total of 30 trees have been uprooted, and 48 branches have fallen, posing a significant risk to public safety, they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Saturday. The downpour caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in the Bengaluru Rural district.

The rains also affected flight operations, with at least 19 flights being diverted to other destinations. Out of these, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa Air, and two were Air India flights, officials added.

Read More

Tamil Nadu: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Sewage Tank At School In Vikravandi

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her amid heavy rain in the Pulakeshi Nagar area, located in Karnataka's Bengaluru city, on Saturday, police officials said.

The minor girl and her father, Satya, were crossing the road near Jeevanhalli, and a tree fell on the moving bike around 8 pm, police officials added. The girl suffered severe head injuries, was admitted to Bowring Hospital, and then succumbed to injuries without proper treatment, they added.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and personnel attached to Pulikeshi Nagar police station headed to the spot and removed the tree. A total of 30 trees have been uprooted, and 48 branches have fallen, posing a significant risk to public safety, they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bengaluru city recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm on Saturday. The downpour caused temporary disruptions in electricity supply in parts of the city, while hailstorms were reported in places like Hosakote in the Bengaluru Rural district.

The rains also affected flight operations, with at least 19 flights being diverted to other destinations. Out of these, 11 were IndiGo flights, four were Air India Express, two were Akasa Air, and two were Air India flights, officials added.

Read More

Tamil Nadu: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Sewage Tank At School In Vikravandi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAINS IN BENGALURUGIRL DIES AFTER TREE FALLSTREE FALLS ON MOVING BIKEBENGALURU RAINS3 YEARS OLD BENGALURU GIRL DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.