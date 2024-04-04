3-Year-Old West Bengal Kid in India Book of Records Hall of Fame for His 'Elephantine Memory'

Barabani(Asansol): A three-year-old toddler, Anurag Mondal, who hails from Asansol's Barabani village, entered the India Book of Records for his uncanny ability to recite the Gayatri Mantra, shlokas of Bhagavad Gita and the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra in Sanskrit accent and also name the capitals of all the countries worldwide, including the names of chemical elements of fruits, flowers, birds and colours in a muffled voice.

His father, Kanchan Mondal, is a civic volunteer by profession, and his mother, Rita Devi, is a worker at the panchayat. Interestingly, Anurag enrolled at a nursery school in his village last month. However, long before that, his parents noticed that the toddler possessed an 'elephantine memory' as he could remember everything after hearing it once.

And so from then on, his parents started teaching him various aspects, from religious verses to chemical elements, the capital of the country, and more. Also, he can tell names of fruits, flowers, and birds by looking at pictures.

Subsequently, when his mother, Rita, heard that the India Book of Records recognises such child prodigies, she applied online. The authorities asked her to send several videos of Anurag, whose talent was recognised and he received a certificate.

Anurag's grandfather said, "Anurag learnt these skills through the efforts of his parents but his memory is amazing. He can remember what he hears and what he sees once."

On the other hand, his parents, who are elated over Anurag's success, said that they want him to shine in life and become a good person in the future. They further shared that they don't want to put undue burden on Anurag. Therefore, they want Anurag to acquire knowledge on various subjects which can be beyond the scope of textbooks.