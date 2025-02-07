ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Boy From Rajasthan Falls Into Drain At Cochin Airport, Dies

Ernakulam: A three-year-old boy from Rajasthan died after falling into a drain at Cochin International Airport in Kerala, officials said.

The child, identified as the son of Saurabh from Gayatri Nagar, Rajasthan, had accompanied his parents to the airport cafeteria. The accident occurred when the child was playing near Anna Sara Café, outside the domestic terminal, in a restricted-access area enclosed by a fence and a building.

According to Cochin Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) officials, the child’s parents were with a group when they noticed that he was missing.

A search operation was immediately launched to trace the missing child. However, he was found lying in the drain and was immediately rescued and rushed immediately to Angamaly Little Flower Hospital, officials told the media.