3-Year-Old Boy From Rajasthan Falls Into Drain At Cochin Airport, Dies

A three-year-old from Rajasthan fell into a drain at Cochin Airport and later died despite emergency treatment at a hospital.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 8:05 PM IST

Ernakulam: A three-year-old boy from Rajasthan died after falling into a drain at Cochin International Airport in Kerala, officials said.

The child, identified as the son of Saurabh from Gayatri Nagar, Rajasthan, had accompanied his parents to the airport cafeteria. The accident occurred when the child was playing near Anna Sara Café, outside the domestic terminal, in a restricted-access area enclosed by a fence and a building.

According to Cochin Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) officials, the child’s parents were with a group when they noticed that he was missing.

A search operation was immediately launched to trace the missing child. However, he was found lying in the drain and was immediately rescued and rushed immediately to Angamaly Little Flower Hospital, officials told the media.

Despite receiving initial medical attention, the child succumbed to his injuries at around 1:42 PM while undergoing specialised treatment, hospital administration said.

CCTV footage later revealed that the child had crossed the hedge and fallen into the drain. Meanwhile, CIAL authorities are assisting the grieving family and have assured full support.

The incident has raised concerns over safety measures in restricted zones. Authorities are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine if additional precautions are needed to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

TAGGED:

