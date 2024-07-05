3-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Bengaluru Nursery School, Case Filed Against Teacher

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a nursery school in Bengaluru and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against her teacher, police said.

The incident took place at a private nursery school in Anwar Layout in Venkateswarapura. An officer of KG Halli police station said a case was lodged on a complaint from the parents of the child.

According to the complainant, the girl complained of a severe pain in her private parts and told her parents about her teacher's actions. Her parents said they had enrolled their daughter at a nursery school and she started attending her classes from June 6. Ten days later, she suddenly refused to go to school.

"When we asked her as to what had happened, she complained of a severe pain in her private parts and told us about some of the actions of her teacher. We immediately took her to Vani Vilasa Hospital and got her admitted for treatment," the complainant told police.

"The girl said she did not know the teacher's name. Based on the complaint of the child's parents, a case has been registered against the teacher under POCSO Act and investigations have been initiated in this connection", police said.

