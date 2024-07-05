3-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Bengaluru Nursery School, Case Filed Against Teacher

Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a nursery school in Bengaluru and a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against her teacher, police said.
The incident took place at a private nursery school in Anwar Layout in Venkateswarapura. An officer of KG Halli police station said a case was lodged on a complaint from the parents of the child.
According to the complainant, the girl complained of a severe pain in her private parts and told her parents about her teacher's actions. Her parents said they had enrolled their daughter at a nursery school and she started attending her classes from June 6. Ten days later, she suddenly refused to go to school.