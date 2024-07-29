ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In MP's Singrauli; Rescue Ops On

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

A three-year-old girl named Shoumya fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district while playing in a field on Monday evening.

3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In MP's Singrauli
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bhopal: A three-year-old girl accidentally slipped into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening and efforts were on to rescue her, police said.

Shoumya, daughter of Pintu Sahu, fell into the borewell near the village, located about 40km from the district headquarters while playing in a field at around 5 pm, Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra told PTI over the phone from the spot.

He said the borewell was said to be more than 250-foot deep. Rescuers have launched an operation to pull out the girl, Mishra added. He said the district collector and superintendent of police have reached the spot where local residents also gathered.

Bhopal: A three-year-old girl accidentally slipped into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening and efforts were on to rescue her, police said.

Shoumya, daughter of Pintu Sahu, fell into the borewell near the village, located about 40km from the district headquarters while playing in a field at around 5 pm, Bargawan police station inspector Shivpujan Mishra told PTI over the phone from the spot.

He said the borewell was said to be more than 250-foot deep. Rescuers have launched an operation to pull out the girl, Mishra added. He said the district collector and superintendent of police have reached the spot where local residents also gathered.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

3 YEAR OLD GIRL FALLS INTO BOREWELLCHILD FALLS INTO BOREWELL IN MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.