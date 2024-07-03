ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Girl Abducted While Sleeping With Parents, Raped In Bihar's Nawada

The victim was abducted from her house when she was sleeping at night. Next morning, villagers found her lying unconscious and severely injured beside a river. Investigations are underway and search is on for the accused, police said.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Nawada: A three-year-old girl sleeping with her parents was allegedly abducted and raped by an unidentified man in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered and search is on for the accused, they said.

The incident took place in a village under Nardiganj police station area of ​​​​the district. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.

According to police, the victim was abducted when she was sleeping beside her mother in their house last night. She was taken to a deserted place, where she was allegedly raped and then left unconscious and injured near a river, they said.

When her parents woke up in the middle of the night, they found her missing. They immediately came out of the house and searched for her in the nearby areas. However, they could not find her anywhere. After which, they went to the Nardiganj police station and lodged a complaint.

Following which, a police team reached the village and started searching for the girl but could not trace her anywhere. Early this morning, when villagers went out to defecate, they noticed the girl lying unconscious near the river. She was soaked in blood and her mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth.

Villagers informed her parents, who rushed to the spot and took her to the nearby hospital. Doctors said the girl has sustained severe injuries and lost a lot of blood. She is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, they added.

Nardiganj police station in-charge Rajgriha Prasad said that the statements of the girl's parents are being recorded at Nawada women's police station. "The family has not accused anyone. Investigations are underway and action will be taken accordingly, he said.

"A case of rape of a minor girl has come to light. She is being treated at the hospital. The accused will be arrested soon," Prasad said.

