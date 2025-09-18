ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Boy Abducted From Pune Found In Punjab; Childless Couple Arrested

Pune: A three-year-old boy abducted from Ranjangaon industrial area in Pune district five days ago was rescued from Ludhiana in Punjab and reunited with his mother, while a childless couple was arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a woman, Kajal Padghan, and her brother, Pramod Patil, were residing along with her three-year-old son in a residential building in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, where she also worked.

Padghan used to often drop her son at the home of a couple, Pooja Yadav and her husband Arjun, who lived in the same building, they said.

On September 12, she left her son in the care of Pooja Yadav as she had to step out for work.