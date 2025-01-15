3 Workers Die After Getting Trapped As Well Collapses In Chhindwara

Chhindwara: Three workers, who were trapped after a well collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, died on Wednesday.

Taking to his X handle Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths and announced financial aid of Rs lakh for the families of the deceased workers.

The accident took place in Khunajhir Khurd village of Chhindwara on Tuesday. An old well that was being repaired suddenly collapsed. Six workers were undertaking the work of whom, three had descended into the well for digging it. These workers got trapped under the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration conducted a rescue operation for over 24 hours but eventually, all three workers were declared dead.

However, the rescue teams have not yet managed to recover the bodies. Rescue officials said that it will take about five to six hours more to complete the operation and recover the bodies.

According to the family members of the deceased, the district administration and SDRF teams had started the rescue operation immediately after the accident but when the workers could not be pulled out, the NDRF team was called at around 10:00 pm. The NDRF team first made a T-shaped pit but could not achieve success after which, an attempt was made to rescue workers by making a ramp, the work of which began at around 6 am on Wednesday. But at around 2 pm, all three workers were declared dead.

The family members have accused the administration of negligence "Every year, they go to work in such wells in different areas. On Tuesday, when the workers were trapped in the well, initially their heads were visible and they were talking. However, as soon as JCB and Poklane machines were inserted into the well, the debris sank further and all got completely buried. The government failed to take them out," a relative of a deceased worker said.

Chhindwara collector, SP and administrative officials were present at the spot throughout the night.

CM Mohan Yadav, former CM Kamal Nath and Congress leader Nakul Nath expressed grief over the accident.

"Sad news has been received about the untimely death of 3 workers in an accident caused by soil collapse while deepening an old well on private land in village Khunajhirkhurd under Chhindwara district. The police force, home guard and NDRF team immediately started the rescue operation and made every effort to get the workers out safely, but they could not be saved. As per the rules, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of all the deceased. I pray to Almighty God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the family members to bear this immense sorrow," the CM tweeted.

Former CM Kamal Nath posted on his X handle, ''I express my deep condolences on the death of 3 people in the tragic accident caused by the collapse of an under-construction well in Khunajhir Khurd village of Chhindwara. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Om Shanti.''

His son, Nakul Nath condoled the deaths of the three workers on his X handle.