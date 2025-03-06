ETV Bharat / state

3 Teenagers Kill SRA Project Supervisor In Mumbai; Held

The incident occurred in the early hours at an SRA redevelopment site at Kamble Nagar in the Worli area.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Mumbai: A supervisor at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Mumbai was stabbed to death on Thursday, allegedly by three teenagers, including a minor boy, police said.

One of the accused, aged 19, held a grudge against the supervisor as he had sacked the teenager's uncle from a job at the site, they said.

The police have apprehended the three accused, all residents of different chawls (row tenements) here, an official said.

The SRA is a planning authority for all slum areas in the city.

The incident occurred in the early hours at an SRA redevelopment site at Kamble Nagar in the Worli area.

The victim, Mohammed Shabbir Abbas Khan, had removed the uncle of the accused man from job at the project site and had also not paid his wages, due to which the accused held a grudge against him, the official said.

The man, along with his two associates, aged 17 and 18, went to the project site in the early hours and allegedly attacked Khan with knives, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

The police later arrested the two accused men and detained the minor.

A case of murder was registered against the accused, and a probe was on into the incident, the official said.

