3 Teenagers Kill SRA Project Supervisor In Mumbai; Held

Mumbai: A supervisor at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Mumbai was stabbed to death on Thursday, allegedly by three teenagers, including a minor boy, police said.

One of the accused, aged 19, held a grudge against the supervisor as he had sacked the teenager's uncle from a job at the site, they said.

The police have apprehended the three accused, all residents of different chawls (row tenements) here, an official said.

The SRA is a planning authority for all slum areas in the city.

The incident occurred in the early hours at an SRA redevelopment site at Kamble Nagar in the Worli area.